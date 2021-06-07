IIBC – Virtual Cider Tasting

by IIBC

July 22 - July 23, 2021

Online - Zoom

Exclusive Sponsor: On Side Restoration

Hosted by the Vancouver Island Chapter of IIBC



Experience a taste of Vancouver Island with Sea Cider Farm ciders from your own backyard! Enjoy a selection of cider made from organically grown apples and delivered to your door in time for the live virtual tasting!

Date: Thursday, July 22, 2021

Time: 5 – 7 pm PDT

Location: Live virtual tasting via Zoom

Virtual cider tasting experience includes:

– 3 (750ml) bottles of cider shipped to your door

– Virtual tasting guided by Cider Maker.

– Networking opportunity in small groups between tastings

– Draw door prize

– 10% discount from Sea Cider Farms for future purchases (code good for 60 days after event)

Fees (include GST):

$74 CIP Society Members (Graduates)

$79 Non-CIP Society Members

Ciders can be shipped to any BC location.

Additional Information:

– Guest’s address required by July 8 to ensure ciders are delivered before the tasting

– Hosted via Zoom & accessible with various devices (ie. computer, iPad, smart phone)

– Limited capacity for optimal virtual networking

Registration Deadline: July 8, 2020

QUESTIONS?

Contact Donna Salahor at dsalahor@insuranceinstitute.ca

Visit event's website