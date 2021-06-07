IIBC – Virtual Cider Tasting

Exclusive Sponsor: On Side Restoration
Hosted by the Vancouver Island Chapter of IIBC
Experience a taste of Vancouver Island with Sea Cider Farm ciders from your own backyard! Enjoy a selection of cider made from organically grown apples and delivered to your door in time for the live virtual tasting!
Date: Thursday, July 22, 2021
Time: 5 – 7 pm PDT
Location: Live virtual tasting via Zoom
Virtual cider tasting experience includes:
– 3 (750ml) bottles of cider shipped to your door
– Virtual tasting guided by Cider Maker.
– Networking opportunity in small groups between tastings
– Draw door prize
– 10% discount from Sea Cider Farms for future purchases (code good for 60 days after event)
Fees (include GST):
$74 CIP Society Members (Graduates)
$79 Non-CIP Society Members
Ciders can be shipped to any BC location.
Additional Information:
– Guest’s address required by July 8 to ensure ciders are delivered before the tasting
– Hosted via Zoom & accessible with various devices (ie. computer, iPad, smart phone)
– Limited capacity for optimal virtual networking
Registration Deadline: July 8, 2020
QUESTIONS?
Contact Donna Salahor at dsalahor@insuranceinstitute.ca