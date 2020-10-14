IIBC – Virtual Cooking Class & Industry Networking

by Insurance Institute of BC

November 05, 2020

Via Zoom online

Cook, Dine & Connect … Virtually

“He’s a passionate chef who’s all about straighforward, locally-sourced food. He’s tall. He has tattoos. He bicycles. He swears like a sailor when discussing his food philosophy.” ~Taraneh, Inside Vancouver, www.trevorbird.ca

Bring the farm-to-table experience into your home with Chef Trevor Bird – 2-time finalist on Top Chef Canada and Owner of Fable Kitchen & Fable Diner.

Connect, hangout and have some laughs while you learn to never overcook fish again!

Want to dine with your guests after the class? Optional virtual dining with your preferred guests in a breakout room available until 8pm.

2-Course Menu:

– Pan-seared Ling Cod, Corn & Bacon Risotto

– Sticky Maple Cake

Virtual Cooking Class experience includes:

– Food kit with ingredients for a 2-course meal for 2 adults

– Chef wine recommendations to enhance your dining experience (wine not included)

– Virtual dining & networking with your peers

– Door prize draw

Additional information:

– Fee includes shipping to Lower Mainland only ($15 delivery surcharge for Abbotsford & Chilliwack – contact Winnie to register). Due to shipping limitations, we’re not able to ship beyond the Lower Mainland and Chilliwack areas.

– Address confirmation required by October 26 for shipment

– Hosted via Zoom & accessible on various devices (ie. computer, smart phone)

– The menu may change if ingredients become unavailable due to unforeseen circumstances

– Attendees will receive an equipment list to prepare for the class.

Exclusive Sponsor – ServiceMaster Restore of Fraser Valley

Registration Deadline: October 26, 2020

Date & Time

Thursday, November 5, 2020

5 – 7 pm PDT Cooking Class & Networking

7 – 8 pm PDT Optional – Virtual dining with your preferred guests in a breakout room. Enjoy your meal over great conversation!

Location

Live virtual cooking class via Zoom

Fees (include GST)

$94 CIP Society Members (Graduates)

$99 Non-CIP Society Members

Includes food kit shipped to your door.

Live virtual cooking class instructed by Chef Trevor Bird.

* $15 delivery surcharge for Abbotsford & Chilliwack locations – contact Winnie to register

* Shipping address required by October 26

Questions?

Contact Winnie Hon at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca

Insurance Institute of BC

Visit event's website