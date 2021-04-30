IIBC – Virtual Level 1 Licensing Summer 2021 Class

by Insurance Institute of BC

June 01 - June 28, 2021

Online

We are pleased to offer a live virtual course which meets the educational requirement of the Insurance Council of BC to obtain either a BC Level 1 Salesperson (Broker) or Level 1 Adjusters’ Licence.

In a virtual classroom, the instructor interacts with students using text, presentations, slides, chat, and interactive icons. Our virtual licensing courses offer real-time instruction in a virtual classroom and supplemental materials on an e-learning website. You get the convenience of learning from home along with flexibility, interactivity and support. All you need to get started is an internet connection!

SUMMER VIRTUAL CLASS | Registration Now Open!

Live Virtual | 8 Weeks

Dates: Mondays & Thursdays | June 24 – August 12 (no class July 1, 5, and Aug. 2)

Time: 8 Weeks | 12 Classes | 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Cost: $917.98 for new members | $832.99 for current paid members

Exam: Online, August 13 to 27 or September 6 to 24, 2021

Instructor: Shannon Karok, FCIP, CRBA

Virtual LVL1 Info Summer 2021

For additional information please contact iibcmail@insuranceinstitute.ca or call 778-328-3456

