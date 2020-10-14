IIBC – Virtual Scotch Tasting: Tour of Scotland & Industry Networking

by Insurance Institute of BC

November 25, 2020

Via Zoom online

Scotland is more than just the land of haggis, kilts, and bagpipes; this country of sprawling hills and winding rivers is home to a network of distilleries proudly serving up scotch across the generations. From the northern tip of the Scapa Ilse down to the southern waters of the Islay coast, these hand-selected single malts will take your palate on a journey beyond borders. We offer you more than just your run of the mill scotch tasting!

Get ready for a full Gaelic tour with one of the most respected tour guides in the industry: Cory Garras.

Cory Garras is a master of all things single malt. With over 13 years of experience in the spirits industry, Garras brings premium global spirits to his local Okanagan clientele. If you’ve ever wondered what gives scotch its smokey, earthy flavor, or how to distinguish a single malt from a blend, Garras is your go-to guy. With over a decade of knowledge and a respected reputation as an international spirits representative, Turtle Bay Liquor Merchants is proud to have Garras spearheading its educational spirits programming.

Co-Sponsors – Winmar Property Restoration and Peace Hills General Insurance

Scotch Tasting Kit includes:

– 6 varieties of Scotch (2oz each)

– 1 Scotch glass

– Virtual scotch tasting & networking with peers

– Door prize draw

Additional information:

– Fee includes shipping within BC

– Address confirmation required by October 28 for shipment

– Hosted via Zoom & accessible on various devices (ie. computer, smart phone)



Registration Deadline: October 28, 2020

DATE & TIME

Wednesday, November 25, 2020

5 – 6:30 pm PDT

LOCATION

Live virtual tasting via Zoom

FEES (include GST)

$94 CIP Society Members (Graduates)

$99 Non-CIP Society Members

Includes shipping to BC locations.

Live virtual scotch tasting.

* Shipping address required by October 28

QUESTIONS?

Contact Winnie Hon at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca

Insurance Institute of BC

