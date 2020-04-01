IIBC – Virtual Symposium BC: Resilience in Action

by Insurance Institute of BC

April 21 - April 22, 2020

Webinars - April 21-22, 2020 (PST)

Navigating a Difficult Market to Success

Mark Woodall, President – Special Risk Insurance Managers

The insurance industry is moving into an era of hard, changing and unstable markets. The capital within the insurance community is being reduced which in turn reduces the amount of insurance coverage available and consequently, tightens the market. In the next couple of years, we can expect a reduction of insurance coverage/capacity which will necessitate a change of approach by insurance professionals. Discover strategic approaches to navigate an unstable and difficult market. Learn how to tackle the traditional pit falls of a changing market and be successful in difficult times.

Cyber Claims & Privacy: The Epidemic of Connectivity in Canada

Jason Conley, Digital Forensics Examiner – Envista Forensics

Canadians have been slow to recognize the value of transferring risk with insurance policies. Yet, the increase and impact of highly organized cyber criminals continue to rise at an alarming rate. In November 2018, the Data Privacy Act took full effect, making it mandatory for Canadian organizations of all types to report suspected data breaches to both the Government and to the victims. What are the statistics telling us? What steps should be taken to adjust to a new threat landscape that isn’t going away?

Business Continuity Planning: An Essential Tool in Disaster Risk Management

W. Scott Raesler, CD, Dip (CS), BA, MA, President – 3Si Risk Strategies Incorporated

Business continuity plans (BCP) are focused on minimizing preventable disruptions to the essential programs and services of an organization. It describes processes and practices to restore and resume business as efficiently as possible when disaster strikes. To be truly effective in these extreme circumstances, BCPs need to be part of a larger dynamic emergency and risk management program that is integrated into daily operations. BCPs need to be practically tested to mitigate a combination of the most likely and severe threats an organization faces. Case studies will be used to highlight how embedding these concepts within the culture of an organization will significantly enhance the resiliency of a business and limit the impact of even the most destructive disasters.

Climate Change: Municipal Legal Risks & Risk Management

Adrienne Atherton, Partner – Civic Legal LLP

Insurers are well-aware of the impacts of climate change, which include an increase in extreme weather events, resulting in property damage and increased liability risks. Case studies will be used to identify the liability and regulatory risks and impacts that climate change may have on local governments. What are the potential legal defences available to local governments when faced with claims, including those anticipated in the newly developing area of natural asset management? Risk management strategies applicable to local governments in the development of their climate change resiliency plans will be discussed.

Megafires: Adapting Urgently to Build Resilience

Dr. Lori Daniels, Professor – University of British Columbia

Wildfire is an essential process in forest ecosystems but can be incredibly destructive in the wildland-urban interface. Successful adaptation must include individuals and communities learning how to coexist with wildfire. Land-use change, fire exclusions and global warming have made many forests highly susceptible to intense, volatile fires that are difficult to control, and thus spread quickly. What actions should citizens take to improve societal resilience to climate change and coexist with wildfire?

SCHEDULE AT A GLANCE

Day 1 – Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Session A 1:00 – 2:15 pm Navigating a Difficult Market to Success

Session B 3:00 – 4:15 pm Cyber Claims & Privacy

Day 2 – Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Session C 12:00 – 1:15 pm Business Continuity Planning

Session D 1:45 – 3:00 pm Municipal Legal Risks & Risk Management

Session E 3:30 – 4:45 pm Megafires: Adapting Urgently to Build Resilience

CE CREDITS

1 CE credit per webinar. 5 CE credits for attendance at all 5 webinars.

