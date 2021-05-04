IIBC – Virtual Trivia: Around the World

Exclusive Sponsor: Accomsure – ALE Management Solutions.
Hosted by Insurance Institute of BC Vancouver Committee
Fun. Interactive. Social. Virtual Trivia is a fun, online social gathering that you can experience from the comfort of your home. Don’t be shy, channel your inner Ken Jennings and register today!
Virtual Trivia: Around the World – Categories range from food to landmarks to fascinating facts – travel the world!.
Date: Thursday, June 10, 2021
Time: 5 – 7 pm PT
Location: Live virtual trivia via Zoom
FEE (includes GST)
$35 Individual Event
Virtual Trivia Event Fee includes:
– Four rounds of trivia / per event with a $25 gift card prize awarded to the winner of each round
– Winners from all four rounds will be eligible to compete in the *Tournament of Champions* .
– Networking in breakout rooms with peers/clients
– $25 food & beverage e-gift card (choose from Boston Pizza / Ultimate Dining / Tim Hortons / Starbucks)
*Tournament of Champions* additional information:
– Tournament of Champions is a free event to be held on June 17th 5-6pm
– Contestants will be the winners from both BC Trivia Events
– 1 round of 30 questions
– 1 Tournament Champion will be crowned and awarded a GRAND Prize of a $100 gift card – will it be you?
QUESTIONS?
Contact Winnie Hon whon@insuranceinstitute.ca