IIBC – Virtual Trivia: Around the World

by IIBC

June 10, 2021

Online

Exclusive Sponsor: Accomsure – ALE Management Solutions.

Hosted by Insurance Institute of BC Vancouver Committee

Fun. Interactive. Social. Virtual Trivia is a fun, online social gathering that you can experience from the comfort of your home. Don’t be shy, channel your inner Ken Jennings and register today!

Virtual Trivia: Around the World – Categories range from food to landmarks to fascinating facts – travel the world!.

Date: Thursday, June 10, 2021

Time: 5 – 7 pm PT

Location: Live virtual trivia via Zoom

FEE (includes GST)

$35 Individual Event

Virtual Trivia Event Fee includes:

– Four rounds of trivia / per event with a $25 gift card prize awarded to the winner of each round

– Winners from all four rounds will be eligible to compete in the *Tournament of Champions* .

– Networking in breakout rooms with peers/clients

– $25 food & beverage e-gift card (choose from Boston Pizza / Ultimate Dining / Tim Hortons / Starbucks)



*Tournament of Champions* additional information:

– Tournament of Champions is a free event to be held on June 17th 5-6pm

– Contestants will be the winners from both BC Trivia Events

– 1 round of 30 questions

– 1 Tournament Champion will be crowned and awarded a GRAND Prize of a $100 gift card – will it be you?

QUESTIONS?

Contact Winnie Hon whon@insuranceinstitute.ca

