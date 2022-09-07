IIBC – Waiver Liability & Dog Liability Claims in BC Webinar

by Insurance Institute of BC

October 13, 2022



Webinar Date & Time:

Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 9:00 – 11:15 am PDT

Part 1: Waiver Liability

Waivers embody the essence of freedom of contract, which is a marvelous thing. However, do you know what you’re signing when you sign a waiver? Does the waiver matter and perhaps most importantly, is the waiver worth the paper it’s printed on? Understand the pitfalls and power of waiver liability and how these documents are treated by the courts.

Webinar Objectives:

• Review waiver liability in BC

• Discuss recent treatment of waivers by the courts

• Demonstrate drafting and administering waivers through a quick reference guide

Part 2: Dog Liability

Dogs make great companions and can enrich our daily life. As wonderful as they are, they come with a host of potential liability considerations for the insurance industry. From dog breed, to incident location, to actions of the dog, beware of the many different considerations when assessing a dog liability claim.

Webinar Objectives:

• Understand the law in BC with respect to dog liability claims

• Define the requirements of “reasonable” dog owner in different circumstances

• Review a checklist to assess dog liability claims

Webinar Presenter from Bilkey Law Corp

Charlotte Manning, Lawyer

Blair Driedger, Lawyer

Number of Continuing Education Credits: 2 Technical CE Credit (BC)

Registration Deadline: Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Fees: Include GST. Insurance Institute membership required

$75 IIBC Member

+$90 New Member (includes membership expiring May 31, 2023)

Corporate Rate: $65 per attendee for groups of 6 or more (membership is additional for new members). To register with a corporate rate, please contact Winnie at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca .

Questions?

Winnie Hon, CIP, Seminars & Events Specialist

Insurance Institute of BC

E: whon@insuranceinstitute.ca | T: 604.678.5747

Visit event's website