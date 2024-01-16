IIBC – Wellsite Abandonment Webinar

by Insurance Institute of BC

February 13, 2024



Webinar Date & Time:

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 8:00 – 11:15 am PDT

There are in the order of 100,000 wells in Alberta, 30,000 wells in Saskatchewan and up to 10,000 wells in British Columbia that are inactive and require abandonment. The cost of this work is estimated to exceed $70 billion and take many years.

Adjusters, Brokers and Underwriters interested in finding out the processes and practices of wellsite abandonment and reclamation in the oil & gas industry should attend. We will look at the well as it exists and the requirements and risks to abandon the well.

We will quickly review some of the legal concepts around pollution losses and the application of the various Pollution Exclusion used by the industry. We return to the standard MSA and JOA and examine risk allocation clauses associated with Environment Liability. And finally, we review some of the phases in a pollution cleanup event.

Webinar Objectives

Technical:

• Magnitude of the Problem

• Emergency Preparedness Requirements

• Downwhole Equipment and Abandonment

• Typical Cost Examples

• Typical Job Opportunities

Legal Implications:

• Statue – Federal & Provincial

• Tort – Nuisance, Negligence, Strict Liability, Trespass

• Contracts – MSA’s and JOA’s Reciprocal Clauses, ADI’s, Waivers, etc.

• Gross vs. Ordinary Negligence

CGL Pollution Exclusions/Coverages:

• Total/Absolute/Sudden & Accidental/Contractors

• O&G Limitation Endorsement

Pollution Cleanup Phases:

• Reporting

• Remediation

Webinar Presenters:

George Sutherland, B.Sc, M. Sc Geology

Arnie Zippel, B.Comm, CIP



Number of Continuing Education Credits: 3 Technical CE Credit (BC)

Registration Deadline: February 12, 2024

Fees: Before GST. Insurance Institute membership required

$90.48 IIBC Member

$80.95 CIP Society Member

+$85.71 New Member (includes membership expiring May 31, 2024)

Corporate Rate: $72.86 per attendee for groups of 5 or more (membership is additional for new members). To register with a corporate rate, please contact Winnie at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca .

Questions?

Winnie Hon, CIP, Seminars & Events Specialist

Insurance Institute of BC

E: whon@insuranceinstitute.ca | T: 604.678.5747

