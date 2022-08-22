IIBC – What’s the Word on Wood Heat Webinar

by Insurance Institute of BC

September 27, 2022



Date & Time:

Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 9am – 1pm PDT

The world of wood heat can be overwhelming; let’s work together to clear up some common concerns for our industry. When you leave this seminar, you will have enhanced your knowledge of wood heating appliances and their uses. In turn, you’ll be able to provide better service information to clients from all areas of the insurance industry.

Webinar Objectives

• Brokers – Learn how to ask the right questions when insuring property for your clients, and discuss the hazards, and benefits, of wood appliances. Master the art of gathering and submitting the best information to your company.

• Underwriters – Do you find yourself wondering what you’re looking at with a wood stove questionnaire or WETT report and photos? Are you reviewing the right information, and how the appliance is being used? Learn about the common exposures and how to communicate loss prevention information and tips on required corrections to installations.

• Claims Adjusters – Determine what items need to be reviewed with underwriting / brokers / clients after a loss. Establish clear communication for the reasons for loss and what the expectations are to complete repairs and meet new safety standards for the replacement installation.

Webinar Presenter:

Nancy Nickerson, CIP, CRM, WETT Certified, Loss Prevention / Underwriting Consultant – Portage Mutual Insurance Company

Number of Continuing Education Credits: 3 Technical CE Credit (BC)

Registration Deadline: Monday, September 26, 2022

Fees: Include GST. Insurance Institute membership required

$85 CIP Society Member

$95 IIBC Member

+$90 Insurance Institute membership for New Members

Corporate Rate: $75 per attendee for groups of 6 or more (membership is additional for new members). To register with a corporate rate, please contact Winnie at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca

QUESTIONS?

Winnie Hon, CIP , Seminars & Events Specialist

Insurance Institute of BC

E: whon@insuranceinstitute.ca

T: 604.678.5747

