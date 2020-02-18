Canadian Underwriter

Event

IIBC – What’s Yours is Mine: Insuring the Peer-to-Peer Economy


More Events

Print this page

by Insurance Institute of BC
March 05, 2020
Comfort Inn & Suites, 3020 Blanshard St, Victoria, BC


This seminar will examine the intersection between several leading parts of today’s sharing economy and their spiritual ancestor: insurance. Insurance needs arise in the context of the legal and financial risks that upstart business models such as Airbnb and Uber run. The panel of underwriters and lawyers will cover legal and insurance issues arising out of the peer-to-peer economy.

Seminar Objectives

  • Define what is the new economy
  • Explore home and office sharing
  • Examine transport sharing
  • Review other emerging shared economy ventures
  • Identify non-insurance regulatory pitfalls and hurdles
  • Discuss Underwriting considerations for shared economy risks 

Seminar Presenters
Neil Carfra, Associate Counsel – Cox Taylor, Barrister & Solicitors
Caroline Alexander, Associate Counsel – Cox Taylor, Barrister & Solicitors
Kathleen M. Birney, Associate Counsel – Cox Taylor, Barrister & Solicitors
Sylvia Bernat, Senior Personal Insurance Undewriter –  Intact Insurance  
Tam Narine, Business Development Manager –  Intact Insurance    

Date and Time: Wednesday, March 5, 2020 | 1:00pm – 4:15pm PST

Number of Continuing Education Credits:  3 Technical

Registration Deadline: Friday, February 28, 2020

Fees: The price for this seminar includes coffee service, light snacks and GST.
$125  CIP Society Members (Graduates)
$150  IIBC Members
+$80 Non-Members – IIBC Membership Fee of $80 (expiring May 31, 2020) is applicable.

Corporate Rate: $115 per attendee for corporate groups of 6 or more (membership is additional for non-members). To register with a corporate rate, please contact Donna in advance at dsalahor@insuranceinstitute.ca

Questions?
Contact  Donna Salahor  at  dsalahor@insuranceinstitute.ca .



Visit event's website
https://www.insuranceinstitute.ca/en/institutes-and-chapters/british-columbia/seminars/seminar-details?seminarId=11702



Print this page

Related
B.C. Court of Appeal clarifies when insurer has duty to defend
Sharing economy not fully served by insurance industry, but opportunity is there: Kovacs
New Insurance Institute webinar to explore the sharing economy as an “opportunity and a threat” for Canadian p&c industry
Insurance Institute, IBC host fraud seminars in five Canadian cities in March