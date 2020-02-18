IIBC – What’s Yours is Mine: Insuring the Peer-to-Peer Economy

by Insurance Institute of BC

March 05, 2020

Comfort Inn & Suites, 3020 Blanshard St, Victoria, BC

This seminar will examine the intersection between several leading parts of today’s sharing economy and their spiritual ancestor: insurance. Insurance needs arise in the context of the legal and financial risks that upstart business models such as Airbnb and Uber run. The panel of underwriters and lawyers will cover legal and insurance issues arising out of the peer-to-peer economy.

Seminar Objectives

Define what is the new economy

Explore home and office sharing

Examine transport sharing

Review other emerging shared economy ventures

Identify non-insurance regulatory pitfalls and hurdles

Discuss Underwriting considerations for shared economy risks

Seminar Presenters

Neil Carfra, Associate Counsel – Cox Taylor, Barrister & Solicitors

Caroline Alexander, Associate Counsel – Cox Taylor, Barrister & Solicitors

Kathleen M. Birney, Associate Counsel – Cox Taylor, Barrister & Solicitors

Sylvia Bernat, Senior Personal Insurance Undewriter – Intact Insurance

Tam Narine, Business Development Manager – Intact Insurance

Date and Time: Wednesday, March 5, 2020 | 1:00pm – 4:15pm PST

Number of Continuing Education Credits: 3 Technical

Registration Deadline: Friday, February 28, 2020

Fees: The price for this seminar includes coffee service, light snacks and GST.

$125 CIP Society Members (Graduates)

$150 IIBC Members

+$80 Non-Members – IIBC Membership Fee of $80 (expiring May 31, 2020) is applicable.

Corporate Rate: $115 per attendee for corporate groups of 6 or more (membership is additional for non-members). To register with a corporate rate, please contact Donna in advance at dsalahor@insuranceinstitute.ca

