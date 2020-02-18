IIBC – What’s Yours is Mine: Insuring the Peer-to-Peer Economy

This seminar will examine the intersection between several leading parts of today’s sharing economy and their spiritual ancestor: insurance. Insurance needs arise in the context of the legal and financial risks that upstart business models such as Airbnb and Uber run. The panel of underwriters and lawyers will cover legal and insurance issues arising out of the peer-to-peer economy.
Seminar Objectives
Seminar Presenters
Neil Carfra, Associate Counsel – Cox Taylor, Barrister & Solicitors
Caroline Alexander, Associate Counsel – Cox Taylor, Barrister & Solicitors
Kathleen M. Birney, Associate Counsel – Cox Taylor, Barrister & Solicitors
Sylvia Bernat, Senior Personal Insurance Undewriter – Intact Insurance
Tam Narine, Business Development Manager – Intact Insurance
Date and Time: Wednesday, March 5, 2020 | 1:00pm – 4:15pm PST
Number of Continuing Education Credits: 3 Technical
Registration Deadline: Friday, February 28, 2020
Fees: The price for this seminar includes coffee service, light snacks and GST.
$125 CIP Society Members (Graduates)
$150 IIBC Members
+$80 Non-Members – IIBC Membership Fee of $80 (expiring May 31, 2020) is applicable.
Corporate Rate: $115 per attendee for corporate groups of 6 or more (membership is additional for non-members). To register with a corporate rate, please contact Donna in advance at dsalahor@insuranceinstitute.ca
Questions?
Contact Donna Salahor at dsalahor@insuranceinstitute.ca .