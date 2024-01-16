IIBC – Wine Tasting at Gran Reserva

In-Person Wine Tasting Date & Time:
Thursday, February 8, 2024 | 5:00 – 8:00pm
Join us for guided wine tasting and exploration of the culinary flavours of Spanish tapas in a venue filled with a blend of vintage artwork. Our highly anticipated wine tastings are wildly popular – get your tickets before it sells out!
TASTING SCHEDULE:
5-6pm Reception
6-8pm 3-flight Wine Tasting paired with Family Style Dinner
* Please advise dietary restrictions in advance.
FEES (limited to maximum 6 tickets per person until Jan 19)
$84.76 Guest – CIP Graduate
$94.29 Guest – non-CIP
EVENT SPONSORS
HSB Canada
DKI-Precision Restorations
QUESTIONS or ORDER PROCESSING?
Contact Winnie Hon at 604.678.5747 / whon@insuranceinstitute.ca