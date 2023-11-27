Canadian Underwriter

IIBC – Winter Bowl Mingle 2023

by Insurance Institute of BC
December 07, 2023
Whiski Jack's 620 - 525 Highway 97 South, West Kelowna BC


Event Date & Time:
Thursday, December 7, 2023 | 5:00 – 7:30 pm PDT

Location:
Whiski Jack’s Pins & Pints | West Kelowna BC

Register to bowl! Or register as a Mingler just for appies and networking!
Don’t have a team?  Register as an individual bowler and we’ll build you a team to meet some new faces!

Wear your ugly sweater and be entered into the Ugly Sweater Contest:
Contest Categories include:
Most Tacky
Most Festive Individual
Most Festive Team

LANE SPONSORS
Okanagan Restoration Services
PuroClean Kelowna

DINNER SPONSOR
Economical/Family Insurance

CONTEST SPONSOR
GO FLOORING Ltd.

DOOR PRIZE SPONSORS
Stutters Restorations
BC Adjustment Corporation
Precision DKI

TICKETS (include GST)
Team of 6 – $325 
Individual Bowlers – $59
Includes:
1.5 hrs of Bowling (10-pin or 5-pin)
Shoe Rental
Door Prize Entry
Ugly Sweater Contest Entry (optional)
Delicious Appies & Drink Ticket

Mingler – $39
Includes:
Door Prize Entry
Ugly Sweater Contest Entry (optional)
Delicious Appies & Drink Ticket

Registration Deadline: November 30

Limited space! Register now!

QUESTIONS?
Contact Winnie Hon at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca 604.678.5747



