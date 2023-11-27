IIBC – Winter Bowl Mingle 2023

by Insurance Institute of BC

December 07, 2023

Whiski Jack's 620 - 525 Highway 97 South, West Kelowna BC

Event Date & Time:

Thursday, December 7, 2023 | 5:00 – 7:30 pm PDT

Location:

Whiski Jack’s Pins & Pints | West Kelowna BC

Register to bowl! Or register as a Mingler just for appies and networking!

Don’t have a team? Register as an individual bowler and we’ll build you a team to meet some new faces!



Wear your ugly sweater and be entered into the Ugly Sweater Contest:

Contest Categories include:

Most Tacky

Most Festive Individual

Most Festive Team

LANE SPONSORS

Okanagan Restoration Services

PuroClean Kelowna

DINNER SPONSOR

Economical/Family Insurance

CONTEST SPONSOR

GO FLOORING Ltd.

DOOR PRIZE SPONSORS

Stutters Restorations

BC Adjustment Corporation

Precision DKI

TICKETS (include GST)

Team of 6 – $325

Individual Bowlers – $59

Includes:

1.5 hrs of Bowling (10-pin or 5-pin)

Shoe Rental

Door Prize Entry

Ugly Sweater Contest Entry (optional)

Delicious Appies & Drink Ticket

Mingler – $39

Includes:

Door Prize Entry

Ugly Sweater Contest Entry (optional)

Delicious Appies & Drink Ticket

Registration Deadline: November 30

Limited space! Register now!

QUESTIONS?

Contact Winnie Hon at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca 604.678.5747

