IIBC – Winter Bowl Mingle 2023

Event Date & Time:
Thursday, December 7, 2023 | 5:00 – 7:30 pm PDT
Location:
Whiski Jack’s Pins & Pints | West Kelowna BC
Register to bowl! Or register as a Mingler just for appies and networking!
Don’t have a team? Register as an individual bowler and we’ll build you a team to meet some new faces!
Wear your ugly sweater and be entered into the Ugly Sweater Contest:
Contest Categories include:
Most Tacky
Most Festive Individual
Most Festive Team
LANE SPONSORS
Okanagan Restoration Services
PuroClean Kelowna
DINNER SPONSOR
Economical/Family Insurance
CONTEST SPONSOR
GO FLOORING Ltd.
DOOR PRIZE SPONSORS
Stutters Restorations
BC Adjustment Corporation
Precision DKI
TICKETS (include GST)
Team of 6 – $325
Individual Bowlers – $59
Includes:
1.5 hrs of Bowling (10-pin or 5-pin)
Shoe Rental
Door Prize Entry
Ugly Sweater Contest Entry (optional)
Delicious Appies & Drink Ticket
Mingler – $39
Includes:
Door Prize Entry
Ugly Sweater Contest Entry (optional)
Delicious Appies & Drink Ticket
Registration Deadline: November 30
Limited space! Register now!
QUESTIONS?
Contact Winnie Hon at whon@insuranceinstitute.ca 604.678.5747