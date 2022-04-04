IINB-2021-2022 Annual Convocation Ceremony

by The Insurance Institute of New Brunswick

November 04, 2022



Congratulations to our 2022 Graduates and Certificate Recipients

The Insurance Institute of New Brunswick and our Board of Directors is organizing a ceremony to honor our Graduates, Certificate Program, and Recipients of the following Insurance Institute Programs:

Fellow, Chartered Insurance Professional

Chartered Insurance professional

Advance Chartered Insurance Professional

Commercial Insurance Certificate

Risk Management Certificate

Instructor Certificate Program

NB Volunteer of Distinction Award

Local Awards

LOCATION

Delta Hotel by Marriott Saint John, NB

39 King St. Saint John, NB E2L 4W3

DATE & TIME

Friday November 4, 2022

5:00 pm – Group Photos 2022 Graduates & Certificates

6:00 pm Reception

7:00 pm – Dinner, Followed by presentation of Awards & Certificated

TICKETS

$85, Graduates, Certificate Recipients and Guest

The Price of a ticket includes a sit-down meal

TICKET ORDER DEADLINE

Friday October 21, 2022



SEATING

Seating is pre-arranges. Table/Seats will be indicated by company name and /or individual name at the event.

ACCOMODATION

Delta Hotels by Marriott Saint John NB

Call Hotel at 1.506.648.1981 to reserve your room

If you have any questions, please contact Monique LeBlanc at 1.506.386.5896 or Email mleblanc@insuranceinstitute.ca or Christine Doucet at cdoucet@insuranceinsitute.ca

Cancellation Policy: NO REFUNDS. IINB reserves the right to cancel the event due to unforeseen circumstances. Should this occur, registration fees will be refunded.

