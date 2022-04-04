IINB-2021-2022 Annual Convocation Ceremony

Congratulations to our 2022 Graduates and Certificate Recipients
The Insurance Institute of New Brunswick and our Board of Directors is organizing a ceremony to honor our Graduates, Certificate Program, and Recipients of the following Insurance Institute Programs:
Fellow, Chartered Insurance Professional
Chartered Insurance professional
Advance Chartered Insurance Professional
Commercial Insurance Certificate
Risk Management Certificate
Instructor Certificate Program
NB Volunteer of Distinction Award
Local Awards
LOCATION
Delta Hotel by Marriott Saint John, NB
39 King St. Saint John, NB E2L 4W3
DATE & TIME
Friday November 4, 2022
5:00 pm – Group Photos 2022 Graduates & Certificates
6:00 pm Reception
7:00 pm – Dinner, Followed by presentation of Awards & Certificated
TICKETS
$85, Graduates, Certificate Recipients and Guest
The Price of a ticket includes a sit-down meal
TICKET ORDER DEADLINE
Friday October 21, 2022
SEATING
Seating is pre-arranges. Table/Seats will be indicated by company name and /or individual name at the event.
ACCOMODATION
Delta Hotels by Marriott Saint John NB
Call Hotel at 1.506.648.1981 to reserve your room
If you have any questions, please contact Monique LeBlanc at 1.506.386.5896 or Email mleblanc@insuranceinstitute.ca or Christine Doucet at cdoucet@insuranceinsitute.ca
Cancellation Policy: NO REFUNDS. IINB reserves the right to cancel the event due to unforeseen circumstances. Should this occur, registration fees will be refunded.