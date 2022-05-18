IINB- OKTOBERFEST CHARITY EVENT

-Silent Auction – Diverse Networking – LIVE BAND- Food & BEER~
Join the PARTY and support a good cause as all proceeds will be donated to the WICC
Organized by: Insurance Institute of New Brunswick
Date: Thursday, October 13, 2022
Cocktail hour and Silent Auction starts at 5:30 p.m.
Live Band Starts at 7:00 p.m.
Entry Tickets: $30
Included Finger food (by Gaston Catering) and a Signature Drink
-No refund. Substitutes Welcome
Hosted at :
Mapleton Lodge Moncton NB
600 Mapleton Rd
FOR HOTEL ACCOMODATION:
Closest Hotel: Hampton Inn & Suite by Hilton, 700 Mapleton Rd +1506-855-4819 or Four Point Sheraton Moncton, 40 Lady Ada Blvd Moncton, +1506-852-9600
Join us at this fun event and be entertained throughout the night!
Register NOW as space is limited
*** CONFIMATION OF REGISTRATION***
Please note– Physical tickets will not be issued.
If you purchased only 1 ticket, your name will be on the guest list.
If you purchased multiple tickets, Please email the names and email address to Monique LeBlanc at mleblanc@insuranceinsitute.ca
Hope to see you there!