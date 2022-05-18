Canadian Underwriter

IINB- OKTOBERFEST CHARITY EVENT

by The Insurance Institute of New Brunswick
October 13, 2022


-Silent Auction – Diverse Networking – LIVE BAND- Food & BEER~
Join the PARTY and support a good cause as all proceeds will be donated to the WICC

Organized by: Insurance Institute of New Brunswick

Date: Thursday, October 13, 2022
Cocktail hour and Silent Auction starts at 5:30 p.m.
Live Band Starts at 7:00 p.m.
Entry Tickets: $30
Included Finger food (by Gaston Catering) and a Signature Drink
-No refund. Substitutes Welcome

  • If you are interested in sponsoring this event or donate a prize for auction, please contact Monique LeBlanc at mleblanc@insuranceinstitute.ca

Hosted at :
Mapleton Lodge Moncton NB
600 Mapleton Rd

FOR HOTEL ACCOMODATION:
Closest Hotel: Hampton Inn & Suite by Hilton, 700 Mapleton Rd +1506-855-4819 or Four Point Sheraton Moncton, 40 Lady Ada Blvd Moncton, +1506-852-9600

Join us at this fun event and be entertained throughout the night!
Register NOW as space is limited

*** CONFIMATION OF REGISTRATION***
Please note– Physical tickets will not be issued.
If you purchased only 1 ticket, your name will be on the guest list.
If you purchased multiple tickets, Please email the names and email address to Monique LeBlanc at mleblanc@insuranceinsitute.ca

Hope to see you there! 



Visit event's website
https://www.insuranceinstitute.ca/en/institutes-and-chapters/New-Brunswick/Events/Event-Details?eventId=13317



