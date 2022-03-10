IINS – 8th Insurance Industry Bowling Fun Night

by Insurance Institute of Nova Scotia

June 02, 2022



The Love Well Project and The Insurance Institute of Nova Scotia present:

8th Insurance Industry Bowling Fun Night

Proceeds support the Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.

Katie & Cheryl’s bingo bowling event of the year returns! Network with clients and industry colleagues for a great cause – proceeds from this evening will be donated to the Red Cross and their Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal. These funds will support ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery, displaced populations and other critical humanitarian activities.

This is a wonderful opportunity for team building. Please appoint a team captain to act as the contact point for your team of up to 6 bowlers.

We have plenty of exciting prizes to raffle off throughout the evening – tickets will be available for purchase at the event! Prizes for the winning teams are being provided by the Insurance Institute of Nova Scotia.

Don’t have a team?

Register as an individual bowler and we’ll build you a team. This is a great chance to get out and meet some new faces!

Date: Thursday, June 2, 2022

Time: 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Atlantic

Location:

Bowlarama Bayers Road

3459 Desmond Avenue

Halifax, NS

B3L 0A7

(Map) )

Registration Deadline: May 20, 2022

Questions?

If you need assistance with registration or to register a group, please contact:

Jessica Hutchings, Atlantic Education Manager

E: jhutchings@insuranceinstitute.ca

Visit event's website