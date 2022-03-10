IINS – 8th Insurance Industry Bowling Fun Night

The Love Well Project and The Insurance Institute of Nova Scotia present:
8th Insurance Industry Bowling Fun Night
Proceeds support the Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.
Katie & Cheryl’s bingo bowling event of the year returns! Network with clients and industry colleagues for a great cause – proceeds from this evening will be donated to the Red Cross and their Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal. These funds will support ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery, displaced populations and other critical humanitarian activities.
This is a wonderful opportunity for team building. Please appoint a team captain to act as the contact point for your team of up to 6 bowlers.
We have plenty of exciting prizes to raffle off throughout the evening – tickets will be available for purchase at the event! Prizes for the winning teams are being provided by the Insurance Institute of Nova Scotia.
Don’t have a team?
Register as an individual bowler and we’ll build you a team. This is a great chance to get out and meet some new faces!
Date: Thursday, June 2, 2022
Time: 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Atlantic
Location:
Bowlarama Bayers Road
3459 Desmond Avenue
Halifax, NS
B3L 0A7
(Map) )
Registration Deadline: May 20, 2022
Questions?
If you need assistance with registration or to register a group, please contact:
Jessica Hutchings, Atlantic Education Manager
E: jhutchings@insuranceinstitute.ca