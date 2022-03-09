IINS – Spring Networking Fling

by Insurance Institute of Nova Scotia

May 26, 2022



Reconnect with your p&c insurance partners

at the annual Spring Networking Fling!

We are excited to announce the return of this popular event! Spring Fling is a great opportunity to continue building new business relationships, solidify existing ones, and put a face to the name of people you deal with every day.

Your registration fee of $50.00 + tax includes hot & cold hors d’oeuvres, and at 9 pm the DJ will turn up the music and open up the dance floor.

This event is the perfect time to reconnect with your insurance community and our doors are open to everyone; insurance professionals and their business partners, colleagues and service providers.

Date: Thursday, May 26, 2022

Time: 6:00 p.m. Atlantic

Location: Murphy’s on the Water

1751 Lower Water Street,

Halifax, NS

B3J 3E4

Would your company like to sponsor this event?

Contact. jhutchings@insuranceinstitute.ca for a list of sponsorship levels and benefits.

Visit event's website