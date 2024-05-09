IIO-Hamilton/Niagara Chapter – 19th Annual Beach Volleyball Dinner

by Insurance Institute - Hamilton/Niagara Chapter

August 28, 2024



Due to overwhelming response the team spots have been filled.

Not a player but want to come support your team.

Enjoy enjoy some sun and the lake breeze while you cheer on your favorite team and connect with industry colleagues to celebrate the 25th CIP Society Anniversary.

Join us at Baranga’s on the Beach Wednesday, August 28th, 2024.

Price includes: dinner, gift bag & door prizes.

We will be having a 50/50 Cash Raffle Draw for the John E. Lowes Scholarship to support the full-time insurance program students.

Thank you to all of our sponsors who have helped make this event special.

Platinum Sponsors : Acumen Insurance, DKI Miller, ServiceMaster Restore, Sinistar

Silver Sponsor : DKI Al-Care

Bronze Sponsor : CSI Adjusters

Door Prize Sponsors: CSI Adjusters, Premier Adjusting Services, Paul’s Restorations Inc., Tripemco, Quinn Investigations

Sponsorships opportunities are still available.

Unable to register online or would like to become a sponsor please contact batkinson@insuranceinstitute.ca

Registration Deadline: Noon Wednesday August 21st.

Substitutions welcome. Sorry, no refunds.

