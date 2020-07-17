IIO Uncorked: Virtual wine tasting – Webinar (EST)

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

September 02, 2020

LIVE VIRTUAL TASTING VIA ZOOM: September 02, 2020 5:30 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. EST

IIO— It’s been a while!

This September, we’re hosting a different kind of social and networking event: a virtual wine tasting!

Prior to the event, you’ll be shipped 3 bottles of specially selected wine from local wineries right here in Niagara, Ontario. On the event day, we’ll open the bottles together via webinar. A Wine Expert will discuss the tasting notes, recommended stemware, wine origin and production in Niagara region, suggested food pairings, and how to make delicious cocktails with the selected wine

Suitable for wine lovers or anyone who is looking to learn more about wine tasting and production.

Platinum Sponsor

Crawford & Company (Canada) Inc.

PLEASE NOTE:

– Fees noted below do not include HST.

– Sorry, no refunds. Credit notes issued only with 48 hour written notice.

– Spaces are very limited. First come, first served.

– Shipping address required by August 19

– Hosted via Zoom

Email us if you have any questions: gtaevents@insuranceinstitute.ca

Please read the following carefully before registering:

LINK TO WEBINAR

24 hours prior to the webinar, all registrants will receive an e-mail providing the direct link to the Webinar.

BEST PRATICES FOR VIRTUAL SESSIONS

Please be advised that your image and voice may be captured and recorded during this virtual session for review purposes. Your participation in this virtual session is considered consent to be recorded as required by law.

It is highly recommended that you follow our suggested best practices when participating in any virtual session.

We have taken every precaution to keep you and your information safe. Here is what we are doing to protect all of our stakeholders.

Visit event's website