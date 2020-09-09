IISA – Alberta Hail Suppression Project

by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta

October 07, 2020

Webinar

This seminar will highlight the science behind hailstorm development and the processes used in efforts to minimize the damage of Alberta’s severe weather occurrences. Dr. Terry Krauss will explain the program and give up to the minute examples of radar, storm tracking, hailstone development, seeding operations, and results.

Participants will benefit from being aware of this weather phenomenon, how their industry tries to mitigate the damage wrought by Alberta’s unique hail alley, and take pride in knowing that most of their employers have supported this hail suppression program for the last 25 years. Case study of the June 13th severe storm will be included.

Visit event's website