IISA – Anatomy of the CGL Policy

November 08, 2023



Commercial general liability (CGL) is the foundation of most liability claims. Interpreting and applying the CGL can be straightforward. However, it can involve difficult issues, and issues that are not clear from reviewing the wording. This session is intended to provide a summary and overview of the CGL and the associated key issues.

Webinar Objectives

• Understand the structure of the CGL, including declarations, insuring agreements, exclusions and endorsements

• Discuss the scope of key insuring agreements, with a focus on ‘property damage’

• Consider the interaction between the CGL and other policies, including D&O, E&O, wrap-up, and property

• Assess the ‘time on risk’ protocol, when there are multiple insurers on a CGL policy over multiple years

• Discuss the scope of some key exclusions including ‘your work’, ‘your product’, ‘impaired property’, ‘custody and control’, ‘pollution’ and ‘recall’

