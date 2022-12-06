IISA – Builder’s Risk: A Practical Approach to First Party Claims

by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta

January 12, 2023



The Builder’s Risk policy is designed to provide broad coverage; however, it does not cover all property connected to the construction project nor does it cover every risk. Understanding the dynamics involved in handling first-party claims for Builder’s Risk from multiple perspectives involved in the claims process is integral. Explore how the different parties involved bring their own unique skill sets to achieve the successful management of the claim when a loss occurs. A case study will provide a practical example of how things play out in a real-world scenario.

