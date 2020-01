IISA – Condominium Insurance Claims

by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta

June 02, 2020

Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta 1110, 833 4 Avenue SW Calgary, AB

General review of how the insurance industry manages Condominium claims followed by a classroom style claims review to better support brokers, underwriters, adjusters and insureds to understand how the policies should respond.

Objectives:

Understand condominium insurance so you can advise Unit Owners and Boards about the unique aspects of insurance claims related to The Condominium Act of Alberta:

– Learn the basics of condominium insurance claims

– Receive handout material for future reference

Seminar features:

– Current Insurance Issues

– Condominium Claims

