IISA – Construction 201 – Surety

by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta

May 04, 2022



Join us for this much anticipated session. This seminar is for P&C insurance professionals or related industry professionals, including contractors as well as private and public sector procurement personnel. The session will describe the role of bonding in managing procurement risk and how to take the best advantage of the surety process from the perspective of both the owner and the contractors bidding on and performing contracts. The session will compare bonding to other approaches and will encourage questions and discussion.

