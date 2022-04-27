Canadian Underwriter

IISA – Construction 301 – Beyond the Basics – Advanced Construction Coverages and Risk Management

by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta
May 25, 2022


This webinar builds on Construction 101 and Construction 201 sessions and is geared to brokers and underwriters. This session will provide in-depth advice on risks faced by contractors in Alberta.

CCDC contract types and differences

Specialty contracts and bid documents from owners – unique risk transfers

Professional Liability Exposures

Pollution insurance considerations for construction companies and projects

Advanced course of construction and wrap up liability policy review – pitfalls and perils

Tips and tricks of navigating a hard market

Risk management for construction project



