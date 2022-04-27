IISA – Construction 301 – Beyond the Basics – Advanced Construction Coverages and Risk Management

This webinar builds on Construction 101 and Construction 201 sessions and is geared to brokers and underwriters. This session will provide in-depth advice on risks faced by contractors in Alberta.
CCDC contract types and differences
Specialty contracts and bid documents from owners – unique risk transfers
Professional Liability Exposures
Pollution insurance considerations for construction companies and projects
Advanced course of construction and wrap up liability policy review – pitfalls and perils
Tips and tricks of navigating a hard market
Risk management for construction project