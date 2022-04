by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta

May 19, 2022



Obtaining detailed and accurate information for cyber and liability claims requires preparation with a unique focus. Utilizing different strategies and techniques will ensure success in retrieving this specialized information. Checklists will be used to flag essential investigative content when assessing damages. Whether you are new or experienced in the insurance industry, you will gain insight into tools and techniques available at the claims, broker or underwriting levels.

