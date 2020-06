by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta

July 22 - July 28, 2020

Webinar

In this seminar, participants explore the process of researching and preparing a comprehensive education plan. They explore the various insurance professional education resources and programs available, learn how they complement each other, and discover effective planning strategies that enhance their continuing professional development. Participants improve their understanding of the various learning programs available and learn how to effectively map their education direction.

Visit event's website