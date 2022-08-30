Canadian Underwriter

IISA – Environmental Claims & Spill Response

by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta
October 19, 2022


Environmental claims can often be extensive and catastrophic. Understanding the environmental process is integral when handling these claims in the remediation process. Knowing when to respond quickly can impact and help control the cost of environmental claims. Find out why it’s important to focus on what is covered by the policy and how the “why’s” align with the regulatory process. Case studies discuss various substances and illustrate why it’s important to involve an environmental expert in these claims.



