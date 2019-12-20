Canadian Underwriter

IISA – Equipment Breakdown 201: TechAdvantage


by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta
May 13 - May 20, 2020
Webinar


You have a basic understanding of commercial equipment breakdown (or have attended the Equipment Breakdown 101 webinar on April 8,2020 ) but are not sure how it applies to some of your clients, especially those who are mobile or do most of their business online. This intermediate seminar will introduce 5 brand new coverage’s that are bringing Equipment Breakdown into the 21st century and making the coverage more relevant than ever, for a wider variety of clients than ever. As always, BI&I includes may visual aids and real-life loss examples to help you understand the coverage’s in a way that you can explain to your customer.



https://www.insuranceinstitute.ca/en/institutes-and-chapters/Southern-Alberta/Seminars/Seminar-Details?seminarId=11608



