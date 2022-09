by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta

October 25, 2022



Attachment rates for equipment breakdown remain low, despite the coverages being relatively inexpensive and filling important gaps in commercial property insurance. This introductory webinar will cover the basics of a breakdown policy with a focus on real-life loss examples and how to explain the coverage to your clients. This will help them make a more informed purchasing decision and have a better understanding of what they are able to claim when they have a loss.

