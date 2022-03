by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta

April 26, 2022



While an insurer’s first priority is to swiftly and appropriately indemnify customers, maximizing recoveries is an essential component to controlling claims costs and maintaining a profitable portfolio. This session focusses on the importance of considering all avenues of subrogation, preparing the file for success and assessing the potential for recovery at the earliest possible time – sometimes even before first payment on the claim is made.

Visit event's website