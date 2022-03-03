IISA – Essentials of Subrogation – Part 2

by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta

May 03, 2022



**It is recommended to have either attended the Part 1 of the subrogation series or a strong knowledge of basic subrogation concepts**

While an insurer’s first priority is to swiftly and appropriately indemnify customers, maximizing recoveries is an essential component to controlling claims costs and maintaining a profitable portfolio. This session focusses on the importance of considering all avenues of subrogation, preparing the file for success and assessing the potential for recovery at the earliest possible time – sometimes even before first payment on the claim is made.

This session (Part 2) will take a closer look at the impact of contracts, such as leases,, and indemnity agreements, and the impact of Condominium laws on subrogation.

Visit event's website