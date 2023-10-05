IISA – Exploring Hobby Farms Today

Hobby farms may be passion projects or for pleasure but they have particular insurance needs to ensure adequate coverage. Explore how to identify and classify a hobby farm and what differentiates them from a commercial farm operation. Learn practical tips and strategies to mitigate risks for these small-scale farm operations. The content will be specific to BC and AB regions.
Webinar Obectives:
• Identify and classify a hobby farm operation
• Explain when a hobby farm becomes a commercial farm operation
• Determine coverages a typical hobby farm should carry
• Compare premises liability vs commercial general liability
• Discuss the future and diversification of hobby farms