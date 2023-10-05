IISA – Exploring Hobby Farms Today

by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta

November 02, 2023



Hobby farms may be passion projects or for pleasure but they have particular insurance needs to ensure adequate coverage. Explore how to identify and classify a hobby farm and what differentiates them from a commercial farm operation. Learn practical tips and strategies to mitigate risks for these small-scale farm operations. The content will be specific to BC and AB regions.

Webinar Obectives:

• Identify and classify a hobby farm operation

• Explain when a hobby farm becomes a commercial farm operation

• Determine coverages a typical hobby farm should carry

• Compare premises liability vs commercial general liability

• Discuss the future and diversification of hobby farms

