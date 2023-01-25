IISA – Farm 201 – Complex and Specialized Farms

by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta

April 13, 2023



Did you know that the farming industry in Alberta is the second largest industry, second only to the oil industry? Many farm policies are undervalued and don’t have adequate coverages. Protect yourself and your clients from unexpected and underinsured losses.

Distinctive products have been developed to provide the specialized coverages required for these exceptional enterprises. Where Farm 101 – Introduction to Farm Insurance April 6, 2023 ends this session begins, and provides information related to intensive livestock operations, seed growing and handling facilities and others. You will gain greater credibility with clients, be able to better understand and/or describe farm risks to underwriters and have a greater sense of how claims are settled for these types of exposures on farms.

Visit event's website