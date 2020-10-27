IISA – Farm Insurance

by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta

November 25, 2020

Webinar

Canadian farms are unique entities requiring a combination of homeowners, commercial property and commercial liability coverage. Join Blair McClinton, SGI CANADA’s Farm Segment Director, as he discusses some of the challenges associated with assessing risk and underwriting the distinctive needs of farming operations, including how claims are impacting how the insurance industry addresses the needs of its farm customers. He will also discuss emerging trends in the agricultural industry and how these trends may affect the insurance industry.

This webinar will be of interest to brokers, underwriters and claims staff not familiar with farm products, both personal and commercial – as well as anyone who deals with clients on a daily basis!

Visit event's website