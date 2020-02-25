IISA – IBC Settlement Chart

by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta

June 11, 2020

Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta 1110, 833 - 4 Avenue SW Calgary , AB

This seminar will be of interest to any insurance professional that either works with claims (adjusters) or has to review claims on policy renewals (underwriters/brokers). The goal of the seminar is to shed light on how claims are investigated. And to show how adjusters apply the IBC settlement chart rules to establish who will be held responsible for the loss which will lead to an insurer seeking subrogation and waiving deductibles. No claims experience is required for this seminar as the material presented will be presented in a manor that makes it informative for claims and non claims related insurance professionals. This seminar is for you if you want to learn more about the IBC settlement chart to help in settling claims or just want to understand the claims process how/why a claim may have been settled the way it was.

Visit event's website