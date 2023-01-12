IISA – Inflation,Rates & Turbulence – How do we navigate 2023?

by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta

April 18, 2023



Together we’re watching property risk evolve rapidly for Canada’s insurance market. Inflation and recession present a dual economic threat, made worse by geopolitical turmoil. Meanwhile, extreme climate events are accelerating in Canada and across the world. These changes make it more urgent, yet harder, to maintain insurance-to-value across property portfolios – how are you managing the pressures and impact of inflation? To help you navigate 2023, we’re sharing expert insights from Opta, Canada’s market leader in valuations. Join this webinar to hear the latest trends in material costs and gain insights on the effects on reconstruction costs caused by economic turbulence.

