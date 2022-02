by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta

March 17, 2022



Brokers are constantly challenged with balancing their responsibility to provide proper coverage for clients while avoiding liability for gaps in coverage. This session is intended to provide an understanding of the legal bases for insurance broker liability and highlight how Canadian courts view the legal obligations of brokers to their clients and the high standards expected of them. It will also address common errors and loss prevention tips and best practices to avoid claims.

Visit event's website