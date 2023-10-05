IISA – Insuring Niche Risks:

by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta

November 16, 2023



Insuring Niche Risks: Business & Regulatory Considerations

Placing niche and emerging risks presents both practical business and regulatory challenges. This presentation will identify such risks and the markets for placing them. Get practical business advice in navigating these markets and the relevant regulations that govern the placement of such risks. The content of this presentation is not region specific and regulator requirement differences in BC, Alberta and Ontario will be discussed.

WEBINAR OBJECTIVES

• Identify hard-to-place and niche risks

• Explore markets for niche risks

• Review key business considerations relating to hard-to-place risks

• Discuss regulatory requirements in placing risks with unauthorized insurers

Visit event's website