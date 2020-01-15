Canadian Underwriter

Event

IISA – Introduction to Condominium Insurance


More Events

Print this page

by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta
June 02, 2020
Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta 1110, 833 4 Avenue SW Calgary AB


Understand condominium insurance so you can advise unit owners and boards about the unique aspects of insurance related to their needs and The Condominium Act of Alberta.

 

Objectives:
– Learn the basics of condominium insurance
– Claims study
– Complete review of the new sections of the Act 2014 and the 2020 Regulations specific to insurance
– Receive handout material for future reference
– Engage through presentation and workshop style


Visit event's website
https://www.insuranceinstitute.ca/en/institutes-and-chapters/Southern-Alberta/Seminars/Seminar-Details?seminarId=11633



Print this page

Related
Ontario proposes bill to reform condominium laws
Proposed Ontario condo authority lacks adequate oversight: Opposition
Politicians debate bill allowing federal regulations to incorporate technical standards by reference
Ontario should mandate D&O insurance coverage for condominium management firms: report