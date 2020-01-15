IISA – Introduction to Condominium Insurance

by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta

June 02, 2020

Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta 1110, 833 4 Avenue SW Calgary AB

Understand condominium insurance so you can advise unit owners and boards about the unique aspects of insurance related to their needs and The Condominium Act of Alberta.

Objectives:

– Learn the basics of condominium insurance

– Claims study

– Complete review of the new sections of the Act 2014 and the 2020 Regulations specific to insurance

– Receive handout material for future reference

– Engage through presentation and workshop style

