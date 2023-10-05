IISA – Introduction to Loss Prevention

by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta

October 24, 2023



This seminar will leave you with a basic understanding of what Loss Prevention is all about. You will learn what COPE means and how it relates to Loss Prevention.

This is an introductory seminar with more advanced sessions to follow.

This seminar will benefit the insurance professionals who are interested in a career in Loss Prevention or who are exposed to Loss Prevention scenarios such as underwriters, claims adjusters, brokers etc. Although this seminar is intended primarily for those in Commercial Insurance, much of the information will also benefit both those dealing with residential risks.

Topics:

Fire: Basic Definitions (Combustible, Non Combustible, Fireproof, Fire Resistance, etc.). Portable extinguishers, fixed systems, automatic sprinklers

COPE: Construction, Occupancy, Protection, Exposure

