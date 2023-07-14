IISA – Investigations in the Age of Geosocial Data

by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta

September 21, 2023



The current growth of geosocial data is changing the face of risk management and investigations. Learn what geosocial data is, and exactly how this type of information is used to investigate insurance claims of all kinds. Understand how to gain eye-opening insight into accidents, site security, workplace harassment and high exposure incidents, by locating social media photographs, videos, and posts at specific locations and times anywhere in the world. You will walk away with a better understanding of the best investigative practices require for a successful geosocial investigation and exactly how to add this new information to their wide range of skills.

