IISA – Mastering Public Speaking

by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta

October 12 - October 18, 2022



Public speaking is an essential skill for the business professional and is usually the biggest fear of most. Whether you are required to give speeches to colleagues, business partners or clients, this workshop will be useful. Mastering Public Speaking provides the tools to effectively create a speech, deliver the speech and deal with fear issues. The workshop will be 3 hours in length and will include a 1 fifteen minute break. The workshop will include a power point presentation followed by opportunity for participants to practice and learn skills by giving an impromptu speech. This is a very interactive seminar and full participation is required.

