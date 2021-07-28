IISA – Negotiating Skills for the Insurance Professional

by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta

October 13, 2021

Webinar

We are all required to negotiate on a regular basis. In today’s workplace, it is considered an essential skill. Negotiation is a conversation between two or more people or parties intended to reach a mutually beneficial outcome, or to resolve points of difference. It is a process for finding solutions where a solution is not clearly evident; or agreements when an agreement does not currently exist. We negotiate with staff, with our boss, with co-workers, with suppliers, with customers… just about every relationship; professional and personal requires that we solve problems, work out differences and achieve agreements that work for all parties involved.

Visit event's website