by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta

January 13, 2021

Webinar

Off-Road Vehicle Incident Reconstruction: What you should know about ATV’s & Snowmobiles.

In this interactive webinar we review the reconstruction of ATV and Snowmobile incidents. We discuss the challenges and differences we face, the latest safety requirements and the rules put in place to keep us safe out on the trail. Join us for a conversation and take advantage of the chance to ask our experts for their thoughts on your questions.

Visit event's website