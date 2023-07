by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta

October 05, 2023



Petroleum industry activity has picked up considerably over the last three years, in part due to the increased price of crude oil. In 2023, 6,400 plus wells are expected to be drilled in Canada. Coupled with drilling for the development of Alternative Energy Sources, the petroleum industry continues to be a driving factor in our economy.

Part One of the Three part series will cover Upstream – Exploration and Drilling.

Exploration

Regulatory management

Drilling

Legal concepts

CGL Policy – exclusions, oil and gas limitations

Visit event's website