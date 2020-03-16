Canadian Underwriter

IISA – Prevention in Practice – A Professional E&O Story

by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta
April 15, 2020
Webinar


Current market conditions are creating perfect conditions for E&O exposure.
Learn how errors and omissions can occur and methods to prevent them. This session will reinforce the importance of following procedures to prevent an E&O claim, underwriters will recognize situations that can produce gaps in coverage for policy holders and adjusters will understand the importance of sales and underwriting documentation.


