IISA – Prevention in Practice – A Professional E&O Story

Current market conditions are creating perfect conditions for E&O exposure.
Learn how errors and omissions can occur and methods to prevent them. This session will reinforce the importance of following procedures to prevent an E&O claim, underwriters will recognize situations that can produce gaps in coverage for policy holders and adjusters will understand the importance of sales and underwriting documentation.
