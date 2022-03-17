IISA – Professional Communication Skills in our Remote Workplace

by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta

June 02, 2022



Effective Communication Skills are critical for every Insurance Professional, and our daily communications need to be professional. In this webinar you will learn what professional communications look like and why it is important, and the standards of professionalism will be applied to all of our communications. And as we are working remotely now, more than ever, we look at how to make our Instant Messages, whether they be via text message or by a platform such as Microsoft Teams, more professional.

Increasing our professionalism will increase our results and our success as an Insurance Professional.

