IISA – Surface Wellsite Reclamation

by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta

February 15, 2024



There are in the order of 100,000 wells in Alberta, 30,000 wells in Saskatchewan and up to 10,000 wells in British Columbia that are inactive and require abandonment. The cost of this work is estimated to exceed $70 billion and take many years.

Adjusters, Brokers and Underwriters interested in finding out the processes and practices of wellsite abandonment and reclamation in the oil & gas industry should attend. We will look at the well as it exists and the requirements and risks to abandon the well.

We will review the basic coverage issues relating to Environmental Impairment Liability (EIL), we will discuss the handling of Pollution relating to the Control of Well policy, and discuss the requirements of a Reclamation Certificate sign-off. Finally, we will discuss aspects of TDG relative to the removal of waste associated with wellsite reclamation.

