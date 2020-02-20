Canadian Underwriter

IISA – Symposium: Adapt & Thrive


by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta
April 23, 2020
Hotel Arts 119 - 12 Avenue SW Calgary AB


The current economic climate requires creative solutions from industry experts. Join us at the third Annual IISA Symposium event for a day of discussion on how we will adapt and thrive during these challenging times.

This event will bring together bright minds to give talks that are idea-focused and on a wide range of subjects, to foster learning, inspiration and wonder and provoke conversations that matter. With prominent keynote speakers, expert insurance and business presenters, CIP Society Symposium will provide you with a fresh outlook on where the industry is headed.



https://www.insuranceinstitute.ca/en/institutes-and-chapters/Southern-Alberta/Seminars/Seminar-Details?seminarId=11727



