IISA – Symposium: Adapt & Thrive

by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta

April 23, 2020

Hotel Arts 119 - 12 Avenue SW Calgary AB

The current economic climate requires creative solutions from industry experts. Join us at the third Annual IISA Symposium event for a day of discussion on how we will adapt and thrive during these challenging times.

This event will bring together bright minds to give talks that are idea-focused and on a wide range of subjects, to foster learning, inspiration and wonder and provoke conversations that matter. With prominent keynote speakers, expert insurance and business presenters, CIP Society Symposium will provide you with a fresh outlook on where the industry is headed.

