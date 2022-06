by Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta

September 22 - September 20, 2022



Mr. Stephen Franklin works with Managers and Supervisors, almost daily, on how to increase the levels of productivity, performance or professionalism from staff. Also on how to resolve issues when staff are under performing, under producing or when they are exhibiting problem behaviors. This is an issue of concern for many companies and organizations, managers and supervisors still struggle with. The solution is the ability to use 2 critical skill sets together.

Visit event's website